March 6, 2018 / 2:15 PM / a day ago

Trump, Canada's Trudeau discussed trade, NAFTA in call: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, during a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, discussed trade and current negotiations in Mexico City on the North American Free Trade Agreement, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington, U.S. on October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

“President Trump emphasized his commitment to a NAFTA agreement that was fair to all three countries, noting the current agreement leaves the United States with a trade deficit,” the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

