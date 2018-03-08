FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 4:04 PM / in a day

Chile minister says TPP-11 agreement sends message against trade wars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade deal to be signed by 11 countries without the United States on Thursday sends a “powerful message” against trade wars, a Chilean minister said.

FILE PHOTO: Chile's Foreign Minister Heraldo Munoz is seen at the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) meeting held on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Danang, Vietnam, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Na-Son Nguyen/Pool

Heraldo Munoz, Chile’s minister of foreign affairs, told a news conference the agreement was a strong signal “against protectionist pressures, in favor of a world open to trade, without unilateral sanctions and without the threat of trade wars.”

“We will be giving a very powerful signal,” he said.

Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bill Trott

