Chile minister says TPP-11 agreement sends message against trade wars

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade deal to be signed by 11 countries without the United States on Thursday sends a “powerful message” against trade wars, a Chilean minister said.

FILE PHOTO: Chile's Foreign Minister Heraldo Munoz is seen at the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) meeting held on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Danang, Vietnam, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Na-Son Nguyen/Pool

Heraldo Munoz, Chile’s minister of foreign affairs, told a news conference the agreement was a strong signal “against protectionist pressures, in favor of a world open to trade, without unilateral sanctions and without the threat of trade wars.”

“We will be giving a very powerful signal,” he said.