Canada's Omers Private Equity to buy controlling stake in France's Trescal

LONDON (Reuters) - OMERS Private Equity, the private equity investment arm of the OMERS Pension Plan, said on Tuesday it has entered into an exclusive agreement with France’s Ardian to acquire a majority stake in calibration services firm Trescal.

The proposed transaction values the company at around 670 million euros ($786.78 million), it said in a release.

Trescal serves more than 40,000 customers over a range of sectors, including defense, aerospace, telecommunications, transportation and automotive.