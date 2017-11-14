FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Omers Private Equity to buy controlling stake in France's Trescal
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 14, 2017 / 1:29 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Canada's Omers Private Equity to buy controlling stake in France's Trescal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - OMERS Private Equity, the private equity investment arm of the OMERS Pension Plan, said on Tuesday it has entered into an exclusive agreement with France’s Ardian to acquire a majority stake in calibration services firm Trescal.

The proposed transaction values the company at around 670 million euros ($786.78 million), it said in a release.

Trescal serves more than 40,000 customers over a range of sectors, including defense, aerospace, telecommunications, transportation and automotive.

Reporting by Clara Denina, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.