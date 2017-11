BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States have created a “miracle” as companies from the world’s two largest economies signed deals worth some $253.4 billion over the past two days, China’s Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said at a briefing on Thursday.

(L to R) U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang and China's Commerce Minister Zhong Shan attend a signing ceremony in Beijing, China, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Matthew Miller

“This is truly a miracle,” said Zhong on the second day of U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visit to China.