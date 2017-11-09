Tillerson says 'no disagreement' between Trump and Xi on North Korea

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday that there is “no disagreement” between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping over North Korea.

Xi shared with Trump specific actions that China is taking to enforce sanctions against North Korea, such as restrictions on bank accounts, Tillerson told reporters in Beijing.

Both leaders will not accept a nuclear-armed North Korea, he added.

Trump arrived in the Chinese capital on Wednesday from South Korea as part of a marathon Asia tour where he has received a lavish welcome from Xi, including a personal tour of the Forbidden City.