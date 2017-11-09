Trump says U.S. upholds and sticks to 'one China' policy: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States government upholds and sticks to the “one China” policy, U.S. President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday during talks in Beijing, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported.
As president-elect, Trump broke with protocol and accepted a congratulatory phone call from the Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in December, angering China, which claims the self-ruled island as integral Chinese territory.
Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie