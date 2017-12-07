Iraq demands that U.S backtrack about Jerusalem

BAGHDAD, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Iraq demanded that the U.S. government backtrack on a decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital to avoid fueling terrorism, the Iraqi government said on Thursday.

“We caution against the dangerous repercussions of this decision on the stability of the region and the world,” a government statement said.

“The U.S. administration has to backtrack on this decision to stop any dangerous escalation that would fuel extremism and create conditions favorable to terrorism,” it said.