TUI raises 244 million euros from sale of remaining Hapag-Lloyd shares

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Europe's largest tourism group, TUI AG, said it had completed the sale of its remaining shares in container shipper Hapag-Lloyd, raising net proceeds of 244 million euros ($278 million).

Including shares already disposed of, TUI raised a total of 407 million euros and booked a profit of about 173 million euros, it said.

TUI said that it was considering a straight cash transaction for the planned acquisition of two cruise ship operations - Mein Schiff 1 and 2 - by TUI UK from TUI Cruises GmbH in 2018 and 2019.