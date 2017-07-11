FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
TUI raises 244 million euros from sale of remaining Hapag-Lloyd shares
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 11, 2017 / 6:32 AM / a month ago

TUI raises 244 million euros from sale of remaining Hapag-Lloyd shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of of German travel company TUI AG is seen outside of one of its branch offices in Vienna, Austria, December 27, 2016.Leonhard Foeger

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Europe's largest tourism group, TUI AG, said it had completed the sale of its remaining shares in container shipper Hapag-Lloyd, raising net proceeds of 244 million euros ($278 million).

Including shares already disposed of, TUI raised a total of 407 million euros and booked a profit of about 173 million euros, it said.

TUI said that it was considering a straight cash transaction for the planned acquisition of two cruise ship operations - Mein Schiff 1 and 2 - by TUI UK from TUI Cruises GmbH in 2018 and 2019.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.