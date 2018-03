(Reuters) - Tunisia’s economic indicators are “frightening”, reflecting the depth of the country’s crisis, the central bank governor said on Thursday.

People walk out of the Central Bank in Tunis, Tunisia, October 4, 2017. Picture taken October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

The current account deficit had hit 10 percent for the first time, Marouane El Abassi told reporters, adding that the bank was unable to defend the dinar with foreign reserves having fallen to less than 80 days worth of imports.