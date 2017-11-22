Turkey's Simsek says fluctuations stemming from U.S. court case will be left behind

ANKARA (Reuters) - The market fluctuations besetting Turkey are temporary and will pass, including those stemming from the U.S. case against a wealthy gold trader, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.

Simsek was speaking at a conference in Istanbul after the lira TRYTOM=D3 hit a fresh record low of 3.98 against the dollar, driven partly by strains in ties with the United States over the trial.

Simsek also said the exchange rate was causing inflationary pressure, but the inflation would fall to single digits sooner or later.