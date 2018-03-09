Erdogan says rating agencies seek to corner Turkey, should not be taken seriously

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Credit rating agencies are preoccupied with trying to drive Turkey into a corner and financial markets should not take them seriously, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, a day after Moody’s downgraded Turkey’s sovereign rating.
He was addressing his ruling AK Party after Moody’s cut Turkey’s rating further into junk territory, citing a continued weakening of its institutions and the increased risks from its wide current account deficit.
Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler