Twitter developing Snapchat-style tool for video sharing: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc is working on a Snapchat-style tool that makes it simpler for users to post videos on its app, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The social media company already has a working demo of the camera-centered product, Bloomberg reported, citing people who have seen it. (bloom.bg/2FdEktm)

However, the design as well as the timing of the product’s launch has not been settled upon and the tool could go through significant changes over the next few months, according to Bloomberg.

Twitter declined to comment on the report.

Shares of the San Francisco-based company were up about 1 percent in early trading.