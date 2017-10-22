FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota to halt operations at all Japan plants as typhoon precaution
October 22, 2017 / 8:50 AM / 3 days ago

Toyota to halt operations at all Japan plants as typhoon precaution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) will suspend operations at all of its assembly plants in Japan, including those of its subsidiaries, from Monday morning as a precautionary measure as a powerful typhoon approaches Japan’s mainland, a spokesman said.

A logo of Toyota Motor Corp is seen at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Tens of thousands across Japan were advised to evacuate, hundreds of flights were canceled and rail services disrupted on Sunday as heavy rain and wind lashed a wide swathe of the country.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

