Fuyao Glass Ohio plant workers file to form union: UAW
October 16, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 5 days ago

Fuyao Glass Ohio plant workers file to form union: UAW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said on Monday workers at a Fuyao Glass America Inc plant in Ohio filed a request with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to form a union.

This follows UAW’s failure to garner enough votes to gain representation at Nissan Moto Co Ltd’s (7201.T) plant in Canton, Mississippi in August.

Fuyao Glass America, a unit of Fuyao Glass Industry Group (600660.SS), opened the Ohio plant in 2016 with 2,000 employees.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru

