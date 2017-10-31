FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil Senate approves amended bill regulating car-hailing apps
October 31, 2017 / 10:31 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Brazil Senate approves amended bill regulating car-hailing apps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate approved by 46-10 votes a hotly debated bill on Tuesday that regulates car-hailing apps like Uber and amended the legislation to remove some clauses that would undermine their business.

Senators agreed to drop requirements in the bill that drivers own their cars and have the same red number plates used in Brazil by public transport vehicles like taxis. However, lawmakers kept rules that make drivers subject to local city authorities for licensing, taxes and other rules. The bill must return to the lower house for final approval.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Sandra Maler

