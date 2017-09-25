FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber CEO tells London: I'm sorry for the mistakes we've made
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
September 25, 2017 / 10:25 AM / in 24 days

Uber CEO tells London: I'm sorry for the mistakes we've made

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Dara Khosrowshahi poses for a portrait during the 2010 Reuters Travel and Leisure Summit in New York, U.S. February 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Uber’s Chief Executive apologized on Monday for the taxi app’s mistakes in London and promised to change as the firm fights a decision by the city not to renew its license.

On Friday, the British capital’s transport regulator deemed Uber unfit to run a taxi service and decided not to renew its license to operate, which will end this week, citing the firm’s approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks on drivers.

“While Uber has revolutionized the way people move in cities around the world, it’s equally true that we’ve got things wrong along the way. On behalf of everyone at Uber globally, I apologize for the mistakes we’ve made,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in an open letter.

“We will appeal the decision on behalf of millions of Londoners, but we do so with the knowledge that we must also change.”

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden

