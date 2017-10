A woman tries UberEats' application on a tablet at the launching event of food-delivery service UberEats in Tokyo, Japan, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

LONDON (Reuters) - A decision to not renew taxi app’s Uber [UBER.UL] private hire license in London does not affect takeaway food delivery service UberEATS, an Uber spokesman said on Friday.

Shares in rival Just Eat rose earlier on the decision by regulator Transport for London.