London regulator will defend decision not to renew Uber's license in court: mayor
October 12, 2017 / 9:38 AM / in 7 days

London regulator will defend decision not to renew Uber's license in court: mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration shows the Uber app on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph in central London, Britain September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Thursday that the city’s transport regulator will defend its decision in court not to renew Uber’s license to operate in the British capital.

Uber has until Friday to submit its appeal and can continue to operate until the appeal process has been exhausted, which could take several months. “The courts now will consider the appeal from Uber and of course TfL (Transport for London) will defend the decision they made,” Khan said during a monthly question time session.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

