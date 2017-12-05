FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber loses bid to appeal driver case to UK Supreme Court
#Technology News
December 5, 2017 / 1:24 AM / 2 days ago

Uber loses bid to appeal driver case to UK Supreme Court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Uber’s request to appeal a workers’ rights decision to the UK Supreme Court was rejected, according to drivers’ union Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB).

FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Tokyo, Japan, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The decision would mean that the Court of Appeal will have to hear the case first.

Two weeks ago, the ride-hailing app submitted a request to appeal directly to the Supreme Court a decision by a British tribunal that said its drivers deserved workers’ rights such as minimum wage.

“Today’s decision is another blow to Uber’s legal strategy behind denying workers their rights”, IWGB General Secretary Jason Moyer-Lee said in an e-mailed statement.

Uber spokesman said the company will now take the case to the Court of Appeal.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

