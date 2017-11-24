Uber seeks to appeal UK workers' rights decision at Supreme Court

LONDON (Reuters) - Uber submitted a request to appeal to the Supreme Court a decision by a British tribunal which said its drivers deserved workers’ rights such as the minimum wage, the taxi app said on Friday.

A photo illustration shows the Uber app logo displayed on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph in central London September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Last year, two drivers successfully argued at a British employment tribunal that Uber exerted significant control over them to provide an on-demand taxi service and should grant them workers’ rights such as holiday entitlement and rest breaks.

Uber appealed to the Employment Appeal Tribunal which ruled against it earlier this month.

“We have this afternoon requested permission to appeal directly to the Supreme Court in order that this case can be resolved sooner rather than later,” said a spokesman.

Uber says its drivers enjoy the flexibility of their work and are self-employed, entitling them in British law to only basic entitlements such as health and safety.