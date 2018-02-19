FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 11:37 AM / a day ago

Singapore competition agency to look closer at Uber tie-up with ComfortDelGro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s competition commission said on Monday it plans to do further in-depth assessment of the tie-up between the city-state’s top taxi operator, ComfortDelGro, and Uber [UBER.UL], after an initial review.

The agency said it had requested further information from both parties to be submitted by March 5, after which it will assess whether their tie-up infringes Singapore’s competition laws.

“CCS (Competition Commission of Singapore) is unable to conclusively determine that competition issues will not arise,” it said in a statement.

ComfortDelGro said in a statement that “both parties remain committed to this partnership”.

ComfortDelGro said in December it would buy a 51 percent stake in a unit of Uber that runs a fleet of private hire vehicles, as the companies seek to bridge the gap with dominant ride-hailing firm Grab.

Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
