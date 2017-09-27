Uber to shutter its U.S. auto-leasing business

(Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] on Wednesday said it is shutting down its U.S. auto-leasing business.

The Uber logo is seen on a screen in Singapore August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White

“We have decided to stop operating Xchange Leasing and move toward a less capital-intensive approach,” an Uber spokesperson told Reuters.

The Xchange Leasing business, which has about 40,000 vehicles and 14 showrooms in the United States, had attracted interest from buyers who were considering buying it outright, according to a Reuters report in August.