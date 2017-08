An electronic billboard advertising Uber is seen in front of an office block in London, Britain, June 28, 2017.

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] said on Thursday that the ride-hailing services company had completed 5 billion trips, as of May 20.

The news comes after a string of setbacks for the privately held firm, including the resignation of Chief Executive Travis Kalanick last week.

Uber, which was founded in 2010, said 156 trips started at the same time, helping the company cross the milestone.