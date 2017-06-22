Viewsroom: Helping Uber hail a new CEO

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Filling departed founder Travis Kalanick’s seat is no easy task, so we offer some suggestions. Elsewhere, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ seemingly crazy $13.7 bln offer for struggling grocer Whole Foods has some logic. Anbang lands in hot water in China. And the lure of 100-year debt.
