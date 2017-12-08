FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS investment bank head wary on 2018 outlook
December 8, 2017 / 1:14 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

UBS investment bank head wary on 2018 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The head of Swiss bank UBS’s investment banking business gave a cautious outlook for market conditions next year, with fees set to fall again and volatility staying low.

Christmas decorations are seen at the building of Swiss bank UBS at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

“Markets have moved into an environment of very low volatility, which is very difficult for us to manage,” Andrea Orcel said in an interview aired by Bloomberg Television.

He noted the investment banking fee pool would fall between 3 and 10 percent year on year in 2017. “Next year we don’t anticipate this to be a recovery. It will continue to come off, so this is an environment that is quite challenging for us,” he said.

“We continue to budget for an environment which is very much like 2017, low volatility, not very positive markets for us.”

Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
