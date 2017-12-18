FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bad loans make up 56 percent of debt to Ukraine banks: central bank
December 18, 2017 / 10:30 AM / a day ago

Bad loans make up 56 percent of debt to Ukraine banks: central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Non-performing loans account for 56 percent of the debt portfolio of Ukraine’s banking system, a senior central bank official, Vitaliy Vavryshchuk, said in a briefing on Monday.

“Around 62 percent of these non-performing loans are loans on the balance sheets of state banks, in particular: 35 percent is PrivatBank‘s,” said Vavryshchuk, director of the central bank’s financial stability department.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams and Toby Chopra

