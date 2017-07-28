FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
Siemens offers to buy back gas turbines delivered to Crimea
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 28, 2017 / 3:13 PM / 10 days ago

Siemens offers to buy back gas turbines delivered to Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Siemens AG headquarters is seen in Munich, Germany, June 14, 2016.Michaela Rehle/File Photo

MUNICH (Reuters) - Germany's Siemens (SIEGn.DE) on Friday said it has renewed an offer to buy back gas turbines delivered to Crimea in breach of Siemens contracts and European Union sanctions.

"Siemens did offer to repurchase all turbines before they were illegally moved to Crimea against clear contractual agreements," a Siemens spokesman said in a statement.

"The offer was turned down and, as we have recently published in our statement, we renewed our offer to buy back the equipment and annul the original contract," the statement said.

Crimea is subject to EU sanctions on energy equipment since Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula in 2014.

Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tom Sims

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.