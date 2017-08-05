FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German techno band faces charges for Crimea concert: Ukraine envoy
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 4, 2017 / 11:06 PM / 2 months ago

German techno band faces charges for Crimea concert: Ukraine envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German techno band Scooter front man H.P. Baxxter (L) performs at the ZBFest rock festival in Balaklava, Crimea, August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

BERLIN (Reuters) - German techno band Scooter faces significant legal consequences for performing at a festival in the Crimea region of Ukraine that was annexed by Russia in 2014, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany said an interview published Saturday.

Andrij Melnyk, Ukraine’s envoy to Germany, told the Funke Mediengruppe newspaper chain that the band’s decision to enter the Crimea region “illegally” on Thursday was “not only a scandal, but also a crime with serious legal consequences.”

Melnyk said Ukrainian prosecutors had already begun legal proceedings against the band.

“This isn’t some minor infraction, but a serious crime that will be punished,” he told the newspaper group.

The band was due to appear at the ZBFest rock festival in Balaklava on Friday.

Scooter front man H.P. Baxxter told German media last month the band was going to Crimea to perform music, not engage in politics.

No comment was immediately available from the band.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.