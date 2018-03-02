EU worried Ukraine-Russia gas dispute puts transit at risk

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union voiced concern on Friday that a dispute between Ukraine and Russia over gas supplies could affect transit to the bloc, saying it stood ready to mediate in the dispute.

The EU executive said it has been informed by Ukraine about a potential emergency situation in its gas transmission system due to low pressure, a lack of direct supplies from Russia’s Gazprom and the difficulty in increasing reverse flows from the EU.

“It is the Commission’s view that this situation raises concerns not only for the direct supply of natural gas to Ukraine but possibly also for the transit of gas to the EU,” European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said in a statement.

“The Commission stands ready to steer a trilateral process which in the past has already proven to be effective in situations of disagreement.”