Uniper says Fortum bid not welcome, not in discussions

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German energy company Uniper (UN01.DE), whose biggest shareholder is E.ON (EONGn.DE), on Wednesday said it had not invited a bid by Finnish state-controlled peer Fortum (FORTUM.HE).

“This unsolicited takeover offer is clearly not in line with the strategy of Uniper as recently reiterated publicly,” Uniper chief executive Klaus Schaefer said in a statement.

Uniper said it was not in discussions with Fortum or E.ON about the matter.

Separately, Fortum CEO Pekka Lundmark in a call with reporters said the move was “not a takeover but an investment.”

