Uniper sees M&A opportunities in gas-fired power business

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German energy firm Uniper (UN01.DE) sees scope for small takeovers in the area of gas-fired power assets, chief financial officer Christopher Delbrueck told investors and journalists on Thursday.

A logo of the German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured at their headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The group, which presented an updated strategy that includes a dividend increase of 24 percent for 2018, earlier this week said it could make deals in the low triple-digit million euro range, leaving open in which areas it could buy.

($1 = 0.8482 euros)