FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
Uniper CEO sees no benefit in large-scale M&A
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 8, 2017 / 9:25 AM / 5 days ago

Uniper CEO sees no benefit in large-scale M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The flag of Uniper SE flutters in front of the utility's firm headquarters previously used by German utility giant E.ON in Duesseldorf, Germany, June 8, 2016.Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Uniper Chief Executive Klaus Schaefer does not see the benefits from large-scale consolidation in Europe's power sector, he told journalists on Tuesday, following months of M&A speculation that has gripped the industry.

"It doesn't really make sense," Schaefer told journalists following the presentation of first-half results that included a raised outlook for profit and the group's planned dividend.

Bankers and executives are currently looking at a number of different M&A scenarios, several sources told Reuters earlier this year, including RWE's 77-percent stake in Innogy and E.ON's 47-percent stake in Uniper.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.