UnitedHealth sees up to 8.5 percent earnings growth in 2018

NEW YORK (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) on Monday said it expected earnings to grow around 5.5 percent to 8.5 percent in 2018.

The logo of Down Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company UnitedHealthcare is shown in Cypress, California April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The company said it expected adjusted net earnings in the range of $10.55 a share to $10.85 a share next year on revenue of $223 billion to $225 billion. It expected net earnings of $10 to $10.30 a share.

The health insurer said it still expected 2017 adjusted earnings approaching $10 per share on more than $200 billion of revenue. Net earnings should be around $9.45 a share for the year, it said.

UnitedHealth earlier this year said it was comfortable in achieving a Wall Street consensus for adjusted earnings of $10.84 in 2018 even as it planned for a 75 cent per share headwind from the reinstatement of an industry wide 3 percent tax on health premiums.

The company will discuss its strategy, performance and outlook at its investor meeting on Tuesday.