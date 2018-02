NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $24 billion in 10-year government notes at a yield of 2.811 percent, which was the highest yield at a 10-year auction in four years, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered 9128283W8= was 2.34, which was the lowest reading since September. This gauge on overall auction demand was 2.69 at the prior 10-year note sale in January. US10YINV=RR