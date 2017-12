(Reuters) - Trading revenues at Bank of America Corp are on track the be 15 percent lower in the fourth quarter than they were a year ago, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said during a question and answer session at an industry conference Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan looks on during the White House summit on cybersecurity and consumer protection in Palo Alto, California February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo - RC17D2CA83C0

Moynihan, who touched on a range of topics, added that there is ‘no question’ tax reform will boost corporate spending.