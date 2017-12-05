FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan CFO sees fourth-quarter market revenue down 15 percent
Sections
Featured
UK and EU urged to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
the road to brexit
UK and EU urged to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
russia
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
market analysis
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 5, 2017 / 3:50 PM / in a day

JPMorgan CFO sees fourth-quarter market revenue down 15 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Financial markets quarterly trading revenue at JPMorgan Chase & Co is running about 15 percent lower than a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake said on Tuesday at an investor conference.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks into the JP Morgan headquarters at Canary Wharf in London May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

Lake’s remarks were the first update from a major U.S. trading firm in the final month of the quarter and were in line with some Wall Street analysts’ estimates. Markets were especially active last year as investors changed positions around the U.S. election.

Lake, who addressed a wide range of topics in response to questions, also said JPMorgan expects to ultimately benefit from changes in federal taxes working through U.S. Congress, but that its quarterly results could see a one-time hit from a higher-than-usual tax bill if the bank is allowed to repatriate profits from overseas.

She also predicted that banks would compete away at least some of the additional net income that would be left after lower tax rates. For example, Lake said, JPMorgan would likely lower some prices to customers and improve services to win business while still being able to deliver its expected 15 percent return on equity.

Lake said JPMorgan sees good economic conditions continuing in 2018. Consumer spending going into the end of the year is “quite strong,” she said.

JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, tracks consumer spending patterns through its role as the biggest U.S. credit card lender and wholly owned transaction processor.

Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.