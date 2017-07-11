FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Exchange Podcast: Jesse Eisinger
July 11, 2017

Exchange Podcast: Jesse Eisinger

Rob Cox

1 Min Read

The exterior of the New York Stock Exchange, March 14, 2007.Chip East

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Why didn't any Wall Street bigwigs go to jail over the 2008 financial crisis? ProPublica reporter Jesse Eisinger argues that's because prosecutors joined "The Chickenshit Club," which is also the title of his new book.

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2sMrBrD

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

