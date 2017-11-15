FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 15, 2017 / 9:16 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Breakingviews - Exchange Podcast: Mike Novogratz

Rob Cox

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - From Goldman Sachs partner to Fortress founder and now bitcoin trader, the chief executive of Galaxy Investment Partners has something of a Midas touch. He swings by Times Square to talk about how he’s making a killing with a new hedge fund betting on crypto-currencies.

Mike Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Investment Partners, speaks during the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York, U.S., November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2APyddl

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

