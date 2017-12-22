Goldman bearish on U.S. Treasuries market in 2018

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs analysts said on Friday they are bearish on the $14.2 trillion U.S. government bond market in 2018, prompted by their expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates above what the market has priced in.

The analysts wrote in a research note that the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR would reach 3 percent by the end of next year. This compared with 2.483 percent early Friday, which was slightly below a nine-month peak of 2.504 percent set on Thursday, Reuters data showed.