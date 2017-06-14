FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
U.S. mortgage bonds hold gains after details on Fed balance sheet plan
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 14, 2017 / 6:29 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. mortgage bonds hold gains after details on Fed balance sheet plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Prices on U.S. mortgage-backed securities clung to their earlier gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it planned to reduce its reinvestments in Treasuries and MBS later this year in a bid to shrink its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

At 2:22 p.m. EDT (1822 GMT), the price on 30-year, 3.5-percent coupon MBS guaranteed by Fannie Mae USFN3035=RR was up 10/32 at 103-12/32 with its yield at 3.007 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Tuesday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.