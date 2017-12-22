U.S. TIPS breakeven rates steady after in-line core PCE data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations held steady on Friday as the core rate on personal consumption expenditure, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, grew 1.5 percent year-over-year in November, matching analysts’ forecasts.

At 8:46 a.m. (1346 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was little changed at 1.95 percent, which was the highest level since early May, Tradeweb data showed. USBEI10Y=RR US10YTIP=TWEB US10YT=RR