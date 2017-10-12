Dan Brown's 'Origin' thriller debuts atop U.S. fiction bestsellers

(Reuters) - Dan Brown’s mystery thriller “Origin,” the latest saga starring fictional Harvard symbology professor Robert Langdon, topped the fiction bestsellers chart on Thursday, knocking Stephen King’s “Sleeping Beauties” from the top spot.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. writer Dan Brown arrives at La Scala opera house in Milan December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “Origin” -

Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95)

2. “Sleeping Beauties” 1

King/King (Scribner, $32.50)

3. “A Column of Fire” 3

Ken Follett (Viking, $36)

4. “Don’t Let Go” 2

Harlan Coben (Dutton, $28)

5. “Merry and Bright” -

Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $20)

6. “Manhattan Beach” -

Jennifer Egan (Scribner, $28)

7. “To Be Where You Are” 5

Jan Karon (Putnam, $28)

8. “The Girl Who Takes An Eye For An Eye” 6

David Lagercrantz (Knopf, $27.95)

9. “Haunted” 4

Patterson/Born (Little, Brown $28)

10. “The Cuban Affair” 7

Nelson DeMille (Simon & Schuster, $28.99)

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. “Killing England” 1

O‘Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)

2. “What Happened” 2

Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster, $30)

3. “We Were Eight Years In Power” -

Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World, $28)

4. “A Life Beyond Amazing” -

David Jeremiah (W, $24.99)

5. “Braving The Wilderness” 3

Brene Brown (Random House, $28)

6. “Principles” 12

Ray Dalio (Simon & Schuster, $28)

7. “The Paradigm” 6

Jonathan Cahn (Frontline, $21.99)

8. “Daring to Hope” -

Katie Davis Majors (Multnomah, $25.99)

9. “The Keto Reset Diet” -

Mark Sisson (Harmony, $27.99)

10. “The Power of Moments” -

Heath/Heath (Simon & Schuster, $29)