Dan Brown's 'Origin' tops U.S. bestsellers list

(Reuters) - Dan Brown’s thriller “Origin” topped the U.S. fiction bestsellers chart on Thursday.

Writer Dan Brown poses during a photocall to promote the film "Inferno" in Paris, France, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “Origin” 2

Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95

2. “The Rooster Bar” 1

John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)

3. “Year One” 6

Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s, $27.99)

4. “The Midnight Line” 5

Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99)

5. “Little Fires Everywhere” 9

Celeste Ng (Penguin Press, $27)

6. “The Wanted” -

Robert Crais (Putnam, $28)

7. “The People vs. Alex Cross” 3

James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29

8. “Artemis” 4

Andy Weir (Crown, $27)

9. “Tom Clancy: Power and Empire” 7

Marc Cameron (Putnam, $29.95)

10. “Hardcore Twenty-Four” 11

Janet Evanovich (Putnam, $28)

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. “Leonardo da Vinci” 3

Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35)

2. “The Wisdom of Sundays” 11

Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron, $27.99)

3. “Obama” 7

Pete Souza (Little, Brown $50)

4. “The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook” 24

Melissa Hartwig (HMH, $30)

5. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!” 1

Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99)

6. “Grant” 2

Ron Chernow (Penguin Press, $40)

7. “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” 8

Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton, $18.95)

8. “Killing England” 5

O‘Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)

9. “Promise Me, Dad” 4

Joe Biden (Flatiron, $27)

10. “Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans”

Kilmeade/Yaeger (Sentinel, $28) 9