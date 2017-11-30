Grisham's 'Rooster Bar' climbs to top of U.S. bestsellers

(Reuters) - John Grisham’s latest legal thriller “The Rooster Bar” reclaimed the top spot on the U.S. fiction bestsellers chart on Thursday.

Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “The Rooster Bar” 3

John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)

2. “Hardcore Twenty-Four” 2

Janet Evanovich (Putnam, $28)

3. “The People vs. Alex Cross” 47

James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29)

4. “Origin” 6

Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95)

5. “The Midnight Line” 4

Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99)

6. “End Game” 5

David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29)

7. “Artemis” 7

Andy Weir (Crown, $27)

8. “Oathbringer” 1

Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $34.99)

9. “The Whispering Room” -

Dean Koontz (Bantam, $28)

10. “Two Kinds of Truth” 8

Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $29)

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. “Xanathar’s Guide to Everything” -

(Wizards of the Coast, $49.95)

2. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!” 3

Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99)

3. “Tribe of Mentors” -

Timothy Ferriss (HMH, $30)

4. “Obama” 2

Pete Souza (Little, Brown $50)

5. “Leonardo da Vinci” 4

Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35)

6. “Capital Gaines” 13

Chip Gaines (W, $24.99)

7. “Promise Me, Dad” 1

Joe Biden (Flatiron, $27)

8. “Guinness World Records 2018” 6

(Guinness World Records, $28.95)

9. “Killing England” 8

O‘Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)

10. “Grant” 9

Ron Chernow (Penguin Press, $40)