John Grisham's 'The Rooster Bar' tops U.S. bestsellers list

(Reuters) - John Grisham’s latest legal thriller “The Rooster Bar” topped the U.S. fiction bestsellers chart on Thursday.

Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “The Rooster Bar” 2

John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)

2. “Origin” 1

Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95

3. “Year One”

Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s, $27.99) 3

4. “The Midnight Line” 4

Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99)

5. “Artemis” 7

Andy Weir (Crown, $27)

6. “The People vs. Alex Cross” 5

James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29)

7. “Tom Clancy: Power and Empire” 6

Marc Cameron (Putnam, $29.95)

8. “Little Fires Everywhere” 12

Celeste Ng (Penguin Press, $27)

9. “Hardcore Twenty-Four” 9

Janet Evanovich (Putnam, $28)

10. “End Game” 10

David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29)

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!” 1

Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99)

2. “Leonardo da Vinci” 2

Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35)

3. “Promise Me, Dad” 8

Joe Biden (Flatiron, $27)

4. “Grant” 6

Ron Chernow (Penguin Press, $40)

5. “Obama” 9

Pete Souza (Little, Brown $50)

6. “Guinness World Records 2018” 4

(Guinness World Records, $28.95)

7. “Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans”

Kilmeade/Yaeger (Sentinel, $28) 7

8. “Killing England” 10

O‘Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)

9. “Bobby Kennedy” 15

Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster, $28.99)

10. “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” 13

Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton, $18.95)