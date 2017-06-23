FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Brazil surprised by U.S. move on beef, hopes to revert ban
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 23, 2017 / 8:16 PM / a month ago

Brazil surprised by U.S. move on beef, hopes to revert ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer (R) pays for his meat at the Municipal Market in Sao Paulo October 10, 2014.Nacho Doce

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Ministry expressed surprise at the United States Department of Agriculture decision banning imports of fresh Brazilian beef, saying it hopes to reverse the move through negotiations.

Brazil's Deputy Agriculture Minister Eumar Novacki told journalists the problems indicated by the USDA are linked to vaccinations to prevent foot-and-mouth disease, but he said he could not rule out "commercial motivations" for the ban.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by David Gregorio

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.