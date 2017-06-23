FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
USDA finds abscesses, unidentified material in raw Brazil beef: USDA
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 23, 2017 / 8:28 PM / a month ago

USDA finds abscesses, unidentified material in raw Brazil beef: USDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has found repeated import violations in raw Brazilian beef, including abscesses and unidentified foreign material, a top agency official said, explaining reasons for a U.S. ban on imports of fresh Brazilian beef.

Violations at a number of Brazilian meat plants indicate a system-wide problem in the sector, Carmen Rottenberg, a deputy USDA administrator, said in a letter to Brazil's agriculture ministry on Thursday that was obtained by Reuters.

The USDA on Thursday halted imports of fresh beef from Brazil due to safety concerns.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.