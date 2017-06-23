USDA finds abscesses, unidentified material in raw Brazil beef: USDA

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has found repeated import violations in raw Brazilian beef, including abscesses and unidentified foreign material, a top agency official said, explaining reasons for a U.S. ban on imports of fresh Brazilian beef.

Violations at a number of Brazilian meat plants indicate a system-wide problem in the sector, Carmen Rottenberg, a deputy USDA administrator, said in a letter to Brazil's agriculture ministry on Thursday that was obtained by Reuters.

The USDA on Thursday halted imports of fresh beef from Brazil due to safety concerns.