FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
U.S. budget deficit reaches $90 billion for June
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 13, 2017 / 6:05 PM / 25 days ago

U.S. budget deficit reaches $90 billion for June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses the Trump administration's budget plan during the Peterson Foundation's 2017 Fiscal Summit in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2017.Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday the federal government posted a $90 billion budget deficit for June versus a year-earlier surplus of $6 billion as receipts failed to keep pace with growth in outlays.

The June deficit exceeded analysts' estimates of a $35 billion deficit.

Treasury said outlays for military pay, veterans benefits and certain other payments were accelerated into June because July 1 was on a non-business day. Without these changes, the June deficit would have been $51 billion, it said.

Receipts for June grew 3 percent to $339 billion, while outlays, including the accelerated payments, grew 33 percent to $429 billion. Outlay growth would have been 20 percent without the accelerated payments.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has called on Congress to raise the U.S. debt limit as soon as possible to ensure that the government can meet its spending obligations.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.