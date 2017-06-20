Business Watch: For bets on China, not Mexico

Ford said it will move some production of its Focus model to China, suggesting the world's second-largest economy - and not Mexico - could play a much larger role in future vehicle production for North America. Back in January, U.S. President Trump had slammed Ford for shipping small-car manufacturing to Mexico.
U.S. index provider MSCI said it will add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks - a landmark decision for the global investment landscape and the Chinese government.
The ride-services firm announced that it will for the first time allow drivers to collect tips through its app, reversing a long-standing policy that opposed tips.
