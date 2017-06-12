FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Business Watch: Ripping out a nuclear reactor's heart
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
June 12, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 2 months ago

Business Watch: Ripping out a nuclear reactor's heart

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A group of visitors walks through the nuclear reactor of the nuclear power plant that will be dismantled in Muelheim-Kaerlich, Germany, May 22, 2017. Picture taken May 22, 2017.Thilo Schmuelgen

Tech sell-off pushes investors to look for value stocks

After a second trading day of rout in the technology sector, investors were trying to decide whether the sell-off was limited to tech stocks or the sign of a broader market malaise. Some took comfort in the fact that, rather than totally abandoning equities, some were rotating into value sectors of the market.

Ripping out a reactor's heart

The International Energy Agency estimates that about 200 nuclear reactors around the world will be shut down over the next quarter century, mostly in Europe. This means a lot of work for the companies that specialize in the massively complex and dangerous job of dismantling plants.

Warren Buffett wants you to invest in Israel bonds

"The purchase of Israel bonds is a sound investment and a deserved endorsement of a remarkable country," the Oracle of Omaha said in a statement after an arm of the Israeli government announced that Buffett will travel to New York this week to help Israel sell government bonds.

Kalanick or not, challenges remain for Uber

Shifting Uber out of reverse will be hard regardless of who's chief executive, writes Reuters Breakingviews columnist Robert Cyran.

